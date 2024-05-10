Ukrainian Ajax Security Systems wins most prestigious industrial design award

The Ukrainian company Ajax Systems has won three Red Dot Awards, which honour the best projects in industrial design.

Source: Red Dot website

Details: Commenting on the award received, Oleksandr Konotopskyi, Chairman of the company's supervisory board, called it an Oscar in industrial design.

"This is the most prestigious Industrial Design Award in the world," says the Ajax Systems supervisory board chairman.

The award was given to the LightSwitch light control line project, the WaterStop and LeaksProtect anti-flood systems and the KeyPad TouchScreen control panel.

The award was given to devices in the following categories:

