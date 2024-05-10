All Sections
Estonian General Staff names front in Ukraine where Russian troops are most active

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 10 May 2024, 17:17
Stock photo: Getty Images

The General Staff of the Estonian Defence Forces has noted that hostilities in Ukraine continue along the entire frontline, but the main activity is taking place in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. 

Source: ERR with reference to the report of the Estonian General Staff, European Pravda writes

Details: The Estonian General Staff reported that the Russian troops are currently concentrated on the Avdiivka-Bakhmut front; in particular, they continue to try to encircle and capture the village of Chasiv Yar, where they have had some success. 

The report says that about 20,000 Russian soldiers are concentrated on this front. 

On the southern frontline in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the intensity of fighting remains low, with no significant changes observed. The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast. 

Also, the Estonian General Staff reported that the Russian soldiers were forming a northern group of troops, but their numbers were not enough to capture the cities of Kharkiv or Sumy. 

However, this does not rule out small-scale attacks or attempts to take control of these settlements. It is likely that in order to achieve their goals, they will exert moral pressure and attempt to exacerbate the combat fatigue of Ukrainians and Western countries, Estonian analysts add. 

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that the Russians intensified activities in the north of Kharkiv Oblast. Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, noted that "the attacks with aerial guided bombs, MLRS and artillery continued throughout the night; there were unsuccessful attempts by the sabotage groups to break through the border." 
  • Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has reported that reserve units have been sent to the north of Kharkiv Oblast, where Russian forces attempted to break through Ukrainian defences on the morning of 10 May.

