Reserves sent to Kharkiv Oblast where Russians attempted to break through, Ukraine's Defence Ministry says

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 10 May 2024, 15:10
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has reported that reserve units have been sent to the north of Kharkiv Oblast, where Russian forces attempted to break through Ukrainian defences on the morning of 10 May.

Quote: "The enemy carried out airstrikes on the Vovchansk front using guided aerial bombs over the past 24 hours. As night fell, the Russian invaders, backed by artillery, increased fire pressure on the forward line of our defence.

The enemy attempted to break through our defence line under the cover of armoured vehicles at around 05:00. As of now, these attacks have been repelled, and fighting of varying intensity is ongoing.

Reserve units have been sent to strengthen defence in this area of the front. Ukraine's Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the enemy offensive."

  • Earlier, it was reported that the Russians intensified activities in the north of Kharkiv Oblast. Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, noted that "the attacks with aerial guided bombs, MLRS and artillery continued throughout the night; there were unsuccessful attempts by the sabotage groups to break through the border."
  • In addition, the Deep State analytical project released photos showing destroyed Russian equipment north of the settlements of Morokhovets-Oliinykove.

