Russians kill two Ukrainians in their attack on village in Kherson Oblast

Monday, 13 May 2024, 18:27
Russians kill two Ukrainians in their attack on village in Kherson Oblast
Photo: Getty Images

Russian troops have struck the village of Kizomys in Kherson Oblast, killing two locals.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Quote: "The occupiers struck the village of Kizomys in Bilozerka hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. One of the strikes was on a private house. As a result a fire broke out, and rescue workers retrieved the bodies of the killed locals while putting it out."

Advertisement:

Details: A man aged 69 and a woman aged 62 received fatal injuries.

Background: On the night of 8 May the Russians attacked the town of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, killing a woman and injuring two more people.

