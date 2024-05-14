All Sections
Scholz promises that Germany will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 14 May 2024, 08:40
Olaf Scholz. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the heads of government of the Nordic countries have pledged to continue to support Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to German TV news service Tagesschau.

Details: Scholz said that since the beginning of Russian aggression in February 2022, Germany has provided or promised to provide Ukraine with weapons worth 28 billion euros.

Quote: "We are united in our support for Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression. We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes," the German chancellor said in Stockholm after meeting with the prime ministers of Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway.

He said that military assistance worth more than seven billion euros would be provided in 2024.

Quote: "We have been providing and will continue to provide," the Chancellor assured, referring to the military assistance already promised.

Background:

  • Earlier, Scholz called on European countries to provide Ukraine with more military equipment from their stockpiles.
  • In late April, Scholz and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed further cooperation to support Ukraine.

Subjects: Germanyaid for UkraineScholz
