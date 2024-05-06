All Sections
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 6 May 2024, 19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
Olaf Scholz, the chancellor of Germany. Photo: Getty Images

Olaf Scholz, the chancellor of Germany, has called upon European countries to supply Ukraine with more military equipment from their stockpiles.

Source: Scholz during his visit to Lithuania, as reported by Tagesschau and European Pravda

Details: In this context the German chancellor said that Germany would supply Ukraine with a supplementary Patriot system from its stocks.

"This is a very clear signal that we are ready to help when ammunition and artillery are lacking," Scholz stated.

He urged others to follow his example.

"Because we cannot wait until new systems are made. We must provide more air defence systems for Ukraine from existing stockpiles," Scholz stressed.

Background:

  • After the US supplied Kyiv with ATACMS missiles, Christoph Heusgen, the head of the Munich Security Conference, urged Scholz to reconsider his refusal to provide Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles.
  • Scholz confirmed recently that he still refused to provide Taurus missiles.
  • Reportedly, the US hopes that the decisions on the ATACMS supply to Ukraine will push Germany to provide its own Taurus cruise missiles as well.

