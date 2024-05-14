All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Argentina may help Ukraine with energy spare parts

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 14 May 2024, 12:36
Argentina may help Ukraine with energy spare parts
Argentinan Flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Argentina may assist Ukraine with spare parts to restore energy and civilian infrastructure damaged by Russian missile attacks.

Source: Ukraine’s Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko during a meeting with Diana Mondino, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina

Quote: "We raised the issue of Russia's systematic attacks on our energy infrastructure and the possibilities for assistance in its restoration from Argentina. Our systems are partially similar so that Argentina can assist Ukraine with some spare parts."

Advertisement:

Details: Svyrydenko said they discussed with the Argentine minister the possibilities of deepening cooperation in the defence sector, including the creation of joint defence businesses, procurement of artillery ammunition and gunpowder, as well as investments in Argentine companies that produce weapons.

Svyrydenko mentioned that Ukrainian companies have invited Argentine companies to participate in Ukraine’s investment projects in the agricultural sector. In particular, regarding equipment for temporary grain storage in silo bags.

She also hopes that trade in agricultural products will increase, including the export of Ukrainian nitrogen fertilisers to Argentina.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Argentinaenergy
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
Argentina
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
Ukrainian citizen files first ever criminal complaint in Argentinian court concerning his torture in Russian-occupied territories
Argentine president to hold summit to support Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: