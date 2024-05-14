Argentina may help Ukraine with energy spare parts

Argentina may assist Ukraine with spare parts to restore energy and civilian infrastructure damaged by Russian missile attacks.

Source: Ukraine’s Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko during a meeting with Diana Mondino, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina

Quote: "We raised the issue of Russia's systematic attacks on our energy infrastructure and the possibilities for assistance in its restoration from Argentina. Our systems are partially similar so that Argentina can assist Ukraine with some spare parts."

Details: Svyrydenko said they discussed with the Argentine minister the possibilities of deepening cooperation in the defence sector, including the creation of joint defence businesses, procurement of artillery ammunition and gunpowder, as well as investments in Argentine companies that produce weapons.

Svyrydenko mentioned that Ukrainian companies have invited Argentine companies to participate in Ukraine’s investment projects in the agricultural sector. In particular, regarding equipment for temporary grain storage in silo bags.

She also hopes that trade in agricultural products will increase, including the export of Ukrainian nitrogen fertilisers to Argentina.

