Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to help Argentina in fighting floods aftermath

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Argentine President Javier Milei and expressed his condolences over the recent floods that killed 16 people.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I had a phone conversation with Argentine President Javier Milei. I have expressed condolences over the recent floods that killed 16 people and left thousands homeless. Ukraine is ready to help Argentina protect lives and provide the necessary aid."

Details: The Ukrainian president also spoke about the constructive meeting between the Ukrainian and American teams in Jeddah, during which Ukraine supported the US proposal for an unconditional, complete 30-day ceasefire.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Now we see how Russia is putting forward completely unnecessary conditions and refusing this proposal. Moscow does not want peace but to continue the war. Javier's voice can help bring peace closer. We are counting on him."



