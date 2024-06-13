All Sections
Argentina joins Ukraine Defence Contact Group

Roman PetrenkoThursday, 13 June 2024, 12:56
Argentina joins Ukraine Defence Contact Group
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Photo: Getty Images

A new member, Argentina, was introduced to the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as Ramstein-format, on 13 June.

Source: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the beginning of the 23rd Ramstein-format meeting

Quote from Austin: "We've got a lot of work ahead. And fortunately, support for Ukraine is growing and not waning.

In fact, I am pleased to welcome Argentina as a new member. [Argentina's Defence] Minister [Luis] Petri, I am glad to have you with us."

For reference: The group brings together more than 50 countries – all NATO nations, most EU states and allies from Africa and Asia, as well as South America.

Subjects: RamsteinArgentinaaid for Ukraine
