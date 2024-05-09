Ukrainian Parliament dismisses Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov

The Ukrainian parliament has dismissed Oleksandr Kubrakov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration – Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Ukrainian MP, on Telegram

Details: 272 members of parliament voted in favour of the resolution.

Kubrakov was not present in the session hall.

Background:

On 9 May 2024, the Verkhovna Rada registered a draft resolution to relieve Oleksandr Kubrakov from the post. Kubrakov himself has stressed that the PM and the Servant of the People faction did not discuss this with him.

Ukrainska Pravda previously reported that MPs from the Servant of the People party faction had decided to divide the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development into two separate ministries at a faction meeting on Wednesday.

The parliamentary committee on the organisation of state power proposed the creation of the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Regional Development. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal supported this, participating in a meeting of the faction on 8 May.

