All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Parliament dismisses Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 9 May 2024, 10:42
Ukrainian Parliament dismisses Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov
Photo: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Ukrainian MP, on Telegram

The Ukrainian parliament has dismissed Oleksandr Kubrakov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration – Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine. 

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Ukrainian MP, on Telegram

Details: 272 members of parliament voted in favour of the resolution.

Advertisement:

Kubrakov was not present in the session hall.

Background

  • On 9 May 2024, the Verkhovna Rada registered a draft resolution to relieve Oleksandr Kubrakov from the post. Kubrakov himself has stressed that the PM and the Servant of the People faction did not discuss this with him. 
  • Ukrainska Pravda previously reported that MPs from the Servant of the People party faction had decided to divide the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development into two separate ministries at a faction meeting on Wednesday.
  • The parliamentary committee on the organisation of state power proposed the creation of the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Regional Development. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal supported this, participating in a meeting of the faction on 8 May.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ministry of Infrastructure
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM may belong to pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
Ministry of Infrastructure
Draft resolution to relieve Ukrainian Deputy PM from his post registered in parliament
Ukraine's Servant of the People faction decides to restructure Ministry for Restoration
Lithuanian foreign minister arrives in Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM may belong to pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: