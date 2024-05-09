All Sections
They did not discuss this decision with me – Deputy PM Kubrakov on his dismissal

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 9 May 2024, 10:40
They did not discuss this decision with me – Deputy PM Kubrakov on his dismissal
Oleksandr Kubrakov. Photo: Kubrakov on Facebook

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, has said that the Prime Minister and his parliamentary faction did not discuss his dismissal with him. 

Source: Kubrakov on Facebook; MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Telegram

Quote: "Here is my brief comment on the draft resolution registered in the parliament on my dismissal from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

I am always ready for an open dialogue and a detailed report on the ministry's work in all areas under my responsibility.

The faction's leadership and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal did not discuss this decision with me, and I was not invited to the faction and the relevant committee meeting...

Regarding the vote for this draft resolution by the Verkhovna Rada, we have come a long way in the five years of our joint work. In an absolute majority of cases, we were heading in the same direction. Everyone makes decisions in accordance with their beliefs and is responsible for it."

Details: In December 2022, the parliament decided to appoint Kubrakov as Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine.

Zhelezniak noted that Mykola Solskyi, Minister of Agrarian Policy, who was found guilty of seizing state land, would address the Rada before his dismissal, but for some reason Kubrakov would not.

Previously: On 9 May 2024, the Verkhovna Rada registered a draft resolution to dismiss Oleksandr Kubrakov from his post.

The parliamentary committee for transport adopted the draft resolution and the parliament then dismissed him. 

Background:

  • Ukrainska Pravda previously reported that MPs from the Servant of the People party faction had decided to divide the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development into two separate ministries at a faction meeting on Wednesday.
  • The parliamentary committee on the organisation of state power proposed the creation of the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Regional Development. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal supported this, participating in a meeting of the faction on 8 May.
  • Ukrainska Pravda sources stressed that the parliament planned to relieve Kubrakov from his post on Thursday. The Cabinet of Ministers would then decide to split the ministry. Kubrakov is to be appointed as the Minister of Infrastructure, while the candidate for the Minister of Regional Development has not yet been determined.

