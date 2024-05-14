All Sections
Russians launch 8 attacks on Kharkiv front, 73 combat clashes occur in combat zone – General Staff

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 14 May 2024, 14:34
Photo: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As of 13:00 of 14 May, 73 combat clashes occurred in the combat zone. Specifically, on the Kharkiv front, the Russians launched eight attacks on the Hlyboke-Slobozhanske, Shebekino (Russia)-Vovchansk and Borysivka-Vesele axes. Russian forces also attempted an unsuccessful advance in the direction of the settlements of Lyptsi and Neskuchne.

Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Since the beginning of the day 73 combat clashes have occurred in the combat zone. Fighting is ongoing on almost all areas of the frontline. The Russians are most active on the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk fronts.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians launched eight attacks on the Hlyboke-Slobozhanske, Shebekino (Russia)-Vovchansk, Borysivka-Vesele axes. Russian forces also attempted to advance in the direction of the settlements of Lyptsi and Neskuchne, but to no avail.

On the Kupiansk front, six combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Synkivka, Berestove, Stelmakhivka and Miasozharivka.

On the Lyman front, one combat clash occurred near the settlement of Ivanivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the number of Russian attacks rose to eight. They were mainly documented on the Bakhmut-Novyi, Bakhmut-Klishchiivka, Odradivka-Klishchiivka and Mykolaivka-Bila Hora axes. On the Toretsk front, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians are the most active. Since the beginning of the day 24 attacks were conducted, most notably near the settlements of Novoolekdsandrivka, Kalynove, Yevhenivka and Natailove.

On the Kurakhove front, the Defence Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled six Russian attacks. The Russians were active on the Marinka-Heorhiivka and Slavne-Novomykhailivka axes.

On the Orikhiv front, the occupiers attempted four unsuccessful assaults near the settlements of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Prydniprovia front, the Russians launched three attacks near the settlement of Krynky.

On the Siversk, Toretsk, Vremivka and Huliaipillia fronts there were no changes to the operative situation.

