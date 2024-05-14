All Sections
Ukrainian Defence Minister speaks with UK counterpart about Ukrainian forces' needs

Andrii SyniavskyiTuesday, 14 May 2024, 16:08
Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and UK counterpart Grant Shapps. Photo: form Umerov's Twitter(Х)

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has had a telephone conversation with his UK counterpart Grant Shapps.

Source: Umierov on X (Twitter) 

Details: Umierov stated that they had discussed the current situation on the battlefield and the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Quote: "The main focus is on long-range weapons, artillery, and ammunition."

More details: He also thanked Shapps for the recent £500 million military aid package – a record-breaking package for Ukraine from the UK.

Quote: "This support shows the UK's unwavering commitment to stand by Ukraine until victory. The United Kingdom remains a reliable partner of Ukraine in these tough times." 

Background

  • Earlier, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron promised that the UK would provide Ukraine with £3 billion of annual military aid, and this would be happening for "as long as it takes".
  • In January, during a visit to Kyiv, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a major military aid package for Ukraine worth £2.5 billion for 2024.
  • During the visit, Sunak and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bilateral security agreement, the first in a series of such documents that Ukraine has signed with its allies.
  • At the same time, Cameron said that Ukraine had the right to use the weapons provided by London to strike targets in Russia.

