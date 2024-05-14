Ukrainian Defence Minister speaks with UK counterpart about Ukrainian forces' needs

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has had a telephone conversation with his UK counterpart Grant Shapps.

Details: Umierov stated that they had discussed the current situation on the battlefield and the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Quote: "The main focus is on long-range weapons, artillery, and ammunition."

More details: He also thanked Shapps for the recent £500 million military aid package – a record-breaking package for Ukraine from the UK.

Quote: "This support shows the UK's unwavering commitment to stand by Ukraine until victory. The United Kingdom remains a reliable partner of Ukraine in these tough times."

Background:

Earlier, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron promised that the UK would provide Ukraine with £3 billion of annual military aid, and this would be happening for "as long as it takes".

In January, during a visit to Kyiv, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a major military aid package for Ukraine worth £2.5 billion for 2024.

During the visit, Sunak and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bilateral security agreement, the first in a series of such documents that Ukraine has signed with its allies.

At the same time, Cameron said that Ukraine had the right to use the weapons provided by London to strike targets in Russia.

