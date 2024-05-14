Ukrainian Defence Minister speaks with UK counterpart about Ukrainian forces' needs
Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has had a telephone conversation with his UK counterpart Grant Shapps.
Source: Umierov on X (Twitter)
I had a telephone conversation with my colleague, the UK Secretary of State for Defence, @grantshapps.
I thanked for the latest £500 million military aid package—the biggest ever! This support shows the UK's unwavering commitment to stand by Ukraine until victory.
— Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) May 14, 2024
Details: Umierov stated that they had discussed the current situation on the battlefield and the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Quote: "The main focus is on long-range weapons, artillery, and ammunition."
More details: He also thanked Shapps for the recent £500 million military aid package – a record-breaking package for Ukraine from the UK.
Quote: "This support shows the UK's unwavering commitment to stand by Ukraine until victory. The United Kingdom remains a reliable partner of Ukraine in these tough times."
Background:
- Earlier, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron promised that the UK would provide Ukraine with £3 billion of annual military aid, and this would be happening for "as long as it takes".
- In January, during a visit to Kyiv, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a major military aid package for Ukraine worth £2.5 billion for 2024.
- During the visit, Sunak and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bilateral security agreement, the first in a series of such documents that Ukraine has signed with its allies.
- At the same time, Cameron said that Ukraine had the right to use the weapons provided by London to strike targets in Russia.
