EU has provided €32 billion in financial aid to Ukraine since February 2022

Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko. Photo: press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine

Since February 2022, the European Union has been the greatest donor of budget aid to Ukraine, with its contributions totaling over €32 billion.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, citing the words of Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko.

Quote: "In the 10 years of Russia's war on Ukraine, financial backing from the EU has already exceeded 37 billion euros," he said.

Background:

The Council of the European Union finally adopted Ukraine’s plan necessary for the implementation of the Ukraine Facility programme in the amount of €50 billion. This year, the government expects to raise €16 billion.

The European Parliament approved the regulations of the Ukraine Facility programme in February 2024. According to the approved regulations, the EU support programme for Ukraine in the amount of €50 billion will be valid from 2024 to 2027.

In April, the European Commission supported the Ukraine Plan reform proposed by the government of Ukraine within the framework of the Ukraine Facility mechanism, which defines the conditions for receiving €50 billion of macro-financial assistance during 2024-2027.

Ambassadors of EU member states supported the plan for the Ukraine Facility, agreeing with the positive assessment of the document proposed by the European Commission.

