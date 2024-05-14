Zelenskyy to travel to Spain on 17 May with an official visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Spain on an official visit on Friday, 17 May, and will meet with King Felipe VI of Spain.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to Europa Press

Details: The Royal Household of Spain announced that King Felipe VI will host Zelenskyy in the Royal Palace. There is no official information on whether the Ukrainian president has other meetings planned during his visit to Spain.

Advertisement:

Spanish daily newspaper El País reported that Zelenskyy would meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to sign a bilateral security agreement between the two countries.

This will be Zelenskyy’s first visit to Spain.

Background:

On 7 May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez discussed the talks on a security agreement between their countries during a telephone conversation.

Ukraine has signed security agreements with nine countries. Latvia was the latest country to sign a security agreement with Ukraine; Norway is expected to sign one soon.

Support UP or become our patron!