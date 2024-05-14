All Sections
Ukraine and Luxembourg start talks on bilateral security agreement

Ivanna KostinaTuesday, 14 May 2024, 19:43
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine and Luxembourg have launched negotiations on an agreement concerning defence cooperation between the two countries and Luxembourg’s long-term support for Ukraine.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The Ukrainian negotiating team is headed by Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine; his deputy Ihor Zhovkva led today’s round of talks.

"We are grateful to Luxembourg for its consistent support and leadership, especially on such issues as co-chairing the IT coalition, military assistance, and support for Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO. I am convinced that all of this will be reflected in our security agreement," Zhovkva said.

Today, the parties met to work on the draft agreement, discussed some of its key provisions, and agreed on further steps. They said significant progress has been made towards signing the document.

Background:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Luc Frieden discussed the bilateral security agreement between their countries during a telephone conversation on 13 May.
  • Ukraine has signed security agreements with nine countries. Latvia was the latest country to sign a security agreement with Ukraine; Norway is expected to sign one soon.
  • In May, President Zelenskyy announced that seven additional security agreements are currently in the works, including one with the United States.
  • Spanish media reported that Ukraine and Spain would sign a security agreement this week.

