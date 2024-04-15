Norwegian Foreign Ministry announces signing of security agreement with Ukraine

Ukraine and Norway have completed negotiations on a bilateral security agreement and will sign it at the next meeting of the two state leaders.

Source: Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said this after a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on 15 April, European Pravda citing AFP

Details: Eide said that Norway will provide Ukraine with "long-term military, political, financial and humanitarian support".

"The agreement demonstrates our clear political commitment to continue to stand by Ukraine, as we have done since Russia's brutal, full-scale attack more than two years ago," he added.

The Norwegian minister specified that the agreement would be signed and made public during Zelenskyy's next meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. The date of this meeting has not yet been announced.

The leaders of the Group of Seven, together with Ukraine, adopted a declaration that became the basis for bilateral security agreements in July 2023. These are supposed to guarantee long-term support for Ukraine until it joins NATO.

Ukraine has already signed bilateral security agreements with nine countries, the latest being Latvia.

Czechia President Petr Pavel has said that such an agreement could be ready for signing in May or June.

