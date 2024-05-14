All Sections
Other countries have provided three times more economic aid to Ukraine than US – US Secretary of State

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 14 May 2024, 20:16
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Stock photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has emphasised the contribution of Washington’s allies to economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, which he said is three times higher than the American one.

Source: Blinken in a speech at the Kyiv Polytechnic Institute during his visit to the Ukrainian capital on 14 May, European Pravda reports

Details: The head of the State Department said that Ukraine's allies and partners have provided US$85 billion in economic and development assistance, which helps pay salaries to rescue workers, doctors and teachers.

"For every dollar that the United States has put to economic and development assistance to Ukraine, other donors have invested three more," he said.

Among other things, Blinken pointed out that Japan and South Korea are supplying generators and gas turbines, Italy and Latvia are helping to eliminate the consequences of Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, and Norway is financing the reconstruction of schools and hospitals.

"I can go on. We talk a lot about burden-sharing – this is what it looks like," the Secretary of State concluded.

In his speech, Blinken also stressed that it is important for Ukraine not only to repel Russia's full-scale aggression, but also to fight corruption, which poses no less of a threat to its democracy.

It is worth noting that on the day of Blinken's visit to Kyiv, the EU Council approved Ukraine's reform plan, the implementation of which is a condition for Ukraine to receive regular funding from the €50 billion Ukraine Facility package.

Subjects: BlinkenUSAaid for Ukraine
