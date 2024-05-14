All Sections
France to send Ukraine second batch of air defence missiles for SAMP/T system

Ivanna KostinaTuesday, 14 May 2024, 21:17
France to send Ukraine second batch of air defence missiles for SAMP/T system
Stock photo: Getty Images

France will supply Ukraine with a new batch of Aster anti-aircraft missiles for the SAMP/T air defence system.

Source: Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of the French Armed Forces, on Tuesday during a hearing at the National Assembly, European Pravda reports citing Reuters

Quote: "I can perhaps announce to you that I have just signed a second batch of Aster missiles precisely to allow the SAMP/T that we gave with our Italian partners to continue to operate since we are talking of intercepting Russian missiles that can attack Kyiv," Lecornu said.

Neither the number of missiles provided nor the supply schedule was detailed.

Meanwhile, the MBDA arms group, the company in question, is continuing efforts to speed up the missile production process.

The Minister of the French Armed Forces noted that cooperation with MBDA to restore missile stocks allowed the French military to provide everything to Ukraine without compromising their own stocks.

Lecornu added that the situation on the front line in Ukraine is indeed tense, and this is also due to the fact that Russian forces are trying to take advantage of this period of delay in the supply of US aid.

Previously: 

  • During a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French leader Emmanuel Macron condemned Russia’s recent ramping up of attacks against Ukraine and said France would send additional weapons to Ukraine in the near future.
  • The Ukrainian side additionally reported that Zelenskyy and Macron discussed the French leader's participation in the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland.

