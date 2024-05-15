US considers sending one more Patriot system to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden’s administration is working to send an additional battery of the Patriot air defence system to Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg citing its sources, reported by European Pravda

Details: The news agency’s sources said that the United States wanted to send one battery along with radar systems.

The sources also stressed that European allies were also considering the possibility of sending Ukraine additional air defence systems from their stockpiles.

The day before it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a meeting with US State Secretary Antony Blinken that Ukraine needed two Patriot systems to protect Kharkiv and the oblast.

The White House said it was working with allies to supply Ukraine with more Patriot batteries.

