All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US considers sending one more Patriot system to Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 15 May 2024, 07:48
US considers sending one more Patriot system to Ukraine
Patriot air defence system. Photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden’s administration is working to send an additional battery of the Patriot air defence system to Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg citing its sources, reported by European Pravda

Details: The news agency’s sources said that the United States wanted to send one battery along with radar systems.

Advertisement:

The sources also stressed that European allies were also considering the possibility of sending Ukraine additional air defence systems from their stockpiles.

The day before it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a meeting with US State Secretary Antony Blinken that Ukraine needed two Patriot systems to protect Kharkiv and the oblast.

The White House said it was working with allies to supply Ukraine with more Patriot batteries.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PatriotUSA
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
Patriot
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
Pentagon chief asks other countries to supply Ukraine with Patriot systems
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: