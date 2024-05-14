All Sections
Kharkiv and its oblast need 2 Patriots – Zelenskyy during meeting with US Secretary of State

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 14 May 2024, 12:02
Air defence system. Stock photo: Getty images

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised during his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that two additional Patriot air defence systems are necessary to defend the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy pointed out that air defence is "the biggest deficit and problem for us". "Right now, we urgently need two Patriots for Kharkiv and the oblast because people there are under attack and they are very worried about it," he noted.

In turn, Blinken stated that Ukraine is going through "difficult times", but coordinated US assistance "is now on its way", and some defence assets will be delivered. 

Blinken believes this assistance will be crucial for Ukraine's fight against ongoing Russian aggression. 

"We are firmly committed, as are many other partners of Ukraine, to making sure that you succeed on the battlefield," he emphasised.

Background:

  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Ukraine on 14 May. During his visit, he has scheduled meetings with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
  • The White House said it was working with allies to supply Ukraine with more Patriot systems.

Subjects: ZelenskyyUSAweapons
