Russians hit multi-storey building in Kherson – video

On 15 May, Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported that Russian forces had attacked Kherson.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin; alerts.in.ua; Roman Mrochko, the Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Details: Prokudin wrote that the Russians were attacking Kherson and called on the city's residents to find shelter.

No air-raid warning had been issued in the oblast.

Updated: Later, Mrochko reported that the Russians attacked Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of Dnipro. The projectile hit a multi-storey building in the Korabelnyi district of the city.

"As a result of the attack the roof of the multi-storey building was damaged. Luckily, people were not injured."

Наслідки російської ранкової атаки по Херсону



Відео: Херсонська ОВА pic.twitter.com/Z9NM0YayQE

