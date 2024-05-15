All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians hit multi-storey building in Kherson – video

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 15 May 2024, 10:11
Russians hit multi-storey building in Kherson – video
Stock photo: Getty Images

On 15 May, Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported that Russian forces had attacked Kherson.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin; alerts.in.ua; Roman Mrochko, the Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Details: Prokudin wrote that the Russians were attacking Kherson and called on the city's residents to find shelter.

Advertisement:

No air-raid warning had been issued in the oblast.

Updated: Later, Mrochko reported that the Russians attacked Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of Dnipro. The projectile hit a multi-storey building in the Korabelnyi district of the city.

"As a result of the attack the roof of the multi-storey building was damaged. Luckily, people were not injured."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
Kherson
Russians strike residential area of Kherson: four houses caught fire – photos, videos
Russian drones attack emergency workers in Kherson suburb: two injured – video
Kherson couple working for FSB are sentenced to 15 years in prison – photo
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: