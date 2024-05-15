Russians hit multi-storey building in Kherson – video
On 15 May, Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported that Russian forces had attacked Kherson.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin; alerts.in.ua; Roman Mrochko, the Head of Kherson City Military Administration
Details: Prokudin wrote that the Russians were attacking Kherson and called on the city's residents to find shelter.
No air-raid warning had been issued in the oblast.
Updated: Later, Mrochko reported that the Russians attacked Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of Dnipro. The projectile hit a multi-storey building in the Korabelnyi district of the city.
"As a result of the attack the roof of the multi-storey building was damaged. Luckily, people were not injured."
Наслідки російської ранкової атаки по Херсону
Відео: Херсонська ОВА pic.twitter.com/Z9NM0YayQE
