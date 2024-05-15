Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court confiscates two aircraft owned by Rostec-linked Russian company

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine has seized two An-148-100E passenger aircraft belonging to the Russian company Ilyushin Finance Co. and transferred them to the state.

Source: Ministry of Justice of Ukraine

Quote from the Ministry of Justice statement: "The High Anti-Corruption Court has, by its judgment of 15 May 2024, granted the lawsuit brought by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against JSC Ilyushin Finance Co. for the application of sanctions provided for in Article 4.1.1-1 of the Law of Ukraine On Sanctions."

The statement notes that JSC Ilyushin Finance Co. is a specialist company that is part of the Rostec state corporation and is responsible for the leasing, management, servicing and sale of aircraft manufactured at Russian aviation plants.

Within Rostec, JSC Ilyushin Finance Co. ensures the functioning of the strategically important aviation industry for the Russian Federation.

"Pursuant to the judgment of the High Anti-Corruption Court, two An-148-100E medium-haul passenger aircraft were confiscated and transferred to the state's assets," the statement says.

