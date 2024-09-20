All Sections
Putin decides not to travel to ICC member Mexico for president's inauguration

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 20 September 2024, 12:46
Putin decides not to travel to ICC member Mexico for president's inauguration
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin will not travel to Mexico, a signatory of the Rome Statute, for the inauguration of president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum. Ukraine has asked the Mexican government to arrest the Kremlin leader should he visit the country.

Source: Aleksandr Shchetinin, Head of the Latin American Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, in an interview with RTVI

Quote from Shchetinin: "We received an invitation [to the inauguration of the President of Mexico – ed.], and we are grateful to the Mexican side for it."

Details: Shchetinin said Putin has appointed an envoy who will represent Russia at the events. 

Shchetinin did not explain why Putin declined the invitation, claiming that Moscow was "acting in accordance with established protocol practices and his obligations as Russian leader".

Note: Mexico signed the Rome Statute in 2005, meaning that it is subject to the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court, which has issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest.

Previously: Ukraine asked the Mexican government to arrest Putin in accordance with the ICC warrant if he attended the inauguration of President Claudia Sheinbaum on 1 October.

Background:

  • It was previously reported that Sheinbaum’s team, in coordination with Foreign Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente, had begun sending out invitations for her inauguration as president, scheduled for 1 October, to various world leaders. One of the official invitations was sent to Putin.
  • In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, deeming him guilty of the unlawful deportation of thousands of children from Ukraine. 
  • This means that Putin could be arrested if he travels to any ICC member state. 
  • However, in early September, Putin visited Mongolia, a signatory of the Rome Statute, but the Mongolian leadership refused to arrest the Russian leader.

PutinMexico
