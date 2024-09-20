"No forced deportations": EU confirms it won't send men back to Ukraine

The European Commission has stated that male Ukrainian citizens of conscription age will not be forcibly expelled from the territory of the European Union.

Source European Pravda, citing Ylva Johansson, European Commissioner for Home Affairs, in an interview with Radio Liberty

Details: Johansson explained that the EU cannot apply a differentiated approach to Ukrainian citizens who have been granted temporary protection in Europe based on their age, gender, or military obligation.

Quote: "This is not possible under the Temporary Protection Directive."

Asked whether the EU would assist Ukraine in returning its men of conscription age from abroad, Johansson clarified that no one will be forcibly expelled from EU territory.

"We will support those who want to return to Ukraine, and we will discuss with the Ukrainian authorities and government how to do this in the best way. We will not be throwing anyone out of the EU," she emphasised.

Background:

Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has called on Western European countries to reconsider their approach to supporting Ukrainian men of conscription age, encouraging them to return to Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who spoke alongside him during the panel discussion, expressed support for this idea.

In comments on the topic, Estonia's Defence Minister mentioned that Tallinn is cooperating with the Ukrainian government and "checking what international law says about this and how we can act", while noting that Ukraine was relying on voluntary returns of men.

