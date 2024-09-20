All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

"No forced deportations": EU confirms it won't send men back to Ukraine

Mariya Yemets, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 20 September 2024, 10:25
No forced deportations: EU confirms it won't send men back to Ukraine
Ylva Johansson. Photo: Getty Images

The European Commission has stated that male Ukrainian citizens of conscription age will not be forcibly expelled from the territory of the European Union.

Source European Pravda, citing Ylva Johansson, European Commissioner for Home Affairs, in an interview with Radio Liberty

Details: Johansson explained that the EU cannot apply a differentiated approach to Ukrainian citizens who have been granted temporary protection in Europe based on their age, gender, or military obligation.  

Advertisement:

Quote: "This is not possible under the Temporary Protection Directive."  

Asked whether the EU would assist Ukraine in returning its men of conscription age from abroad, Johansson clarified that no one will be forcibly expelled from EU territory.  

"We will support those who want to return to Ukraine, and we will discuss with the Ukrainian authorities and government how to do this in the best way. We will not be throwing anyone out of the EU," she emphasised.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has called on Western European countries to reconsider their approach to supporting Ukrainian men of conscription age, encouraging them to return to Ukraine.  
  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who spoke alongside him during the panel discussion, expressed support for this idea.  
  • In comments on the topic, Estonia's Defence Minister mentioned that Tallinn is cooperating with the Ukrainian government and "checking what international law says about this and how we can act", while noting that Ukraine was relying on voluntary returns of men.

Support UP or become our patron!

EUmobilisation
Advertisement:

Russians kill Ukrainian Supreme Court judge in drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photo

Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"

West obtains evidence that China supplied weapons to Russia for war against Ukraine, media says – The Times

Israel Defence Forces announce assassination of Hezbollah leader

Ukrainian air defence forces shoot down two missiles and 69 Shahed drones overnight

ISW analyses statements on risks posed by potential Ukrainian strikes on Russia

All News
EU
EU already discussing fast-tracking Ukraine's accession procedures – top Ukrainian official
EU to provide €160 million for energy support to Ukraine before winter
President of European Commission to arrive in Kyiv on 20 September
RECENT NEWS
20:58
Zelenskyy's spokesman says Russians will be first to know if Ukraine gets permission for long-range strikes on Russia
20:20
Zelenskyy's team says US has received Victory Plan "with great interest"
19:56
Train traffic suspended in Russia's Samara Oblast after explosions on railway bridge – photo, video
18:31
Russians hit shop in Donetsk Oblast: 2 civilians killed
18:13
6 Ukrainian oblasts suffer power outages over past 24 hours due to hostilities
18:08
3 civilians killed and others injured in Russian attack on Slatyne in Kharkiv Oblast
18:03
Poland and Baltic states to ask EU for funding for fortifications on border with Russia and Belarus
17:00
Russians kill Ukrainian Supreme Court judge in drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photo
16:47
Russia threatens legal action against West in UN Court over Nord Stream explosion
16:40
Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: