Each month, 6,500 volunteers join Ukraine's Defence Forces through recruitment centres

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 20 September 2024, 18:59
Each month, 6,500 volunteers join Ukraine's Defence Forces through recruitment centres
Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Ukraine’s Defence Forces recruit an average of 6,500 volunteers each month through recruitment centres, says Oleksii Bezhevets, Ukrainian Defence Ministry’s representative on recruitment.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Quote: "The Defence Forces are seeing an increase in recruitment every month. Every month, on average, 6,500 volunteers are recruited throughout the nation. It is people who make up the Defence Forces, and the Centre offers a chance to join them. Our recruiters are prepared to offer guidance and assist each person in finding their calling within the army."

Details: Bezhevets also mentioned that the defence forces in Ukraine have around 10,000 open positions, including those for cooks, mechanics, attorneys, UAV operators, and medics. The State Border Service, the National Guard, the Armed Forces, and the Security Service of Ukraine are all open for recruitment.

Over 17,000 citizens across all of Ukraine have used the network of recruitment centres, Bezhevets said. A team of specially trained civilian recruiters have provided them with expert assistance.

"No summonses will be issued in the recruitment centre or anywhere nearby as this is expressly forbidden by the regulatory rules," stated the Defence Ministry.

Ministry of Defence
