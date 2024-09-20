All Sections
Zelenskyy reveals new detail about victory plan he will present to Biden

Mariya Yemets, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 20 September 2024, 15:01
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed a new detail about the victory plan he plans to present to US President Joe Biden next week.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with the President of the European Commission in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he did not want to reveal details before discussing the plan with Biden.

"Decisions regarding the plan mostly depend on him [Biden – ed.]. They depend on other allies too, but there are points that depend on positive will and support from the United States. I really hope he will back this plan," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy noted that the plan’s implementation would require quick decisions from Ukraine’s partners and revealed the timescale of the plan.

"This plan is based on decisions which would need to be adopted within the period from October to December… Then the plan will work, we think," he said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy revealed that the plan consists of four points to increase Ukraine's defence capability, "plus another one that we’ll need after the war".

Zelenskyy also commented on what he plans to do if President Biden does not back this plan and "a Plan B is needed".

"We’re already in Plan B. We’re living and fighting in it. We’ve never had a Plan A, because Plan A was not to let the full-scale Russian invasion happen, to strengthen Ukraine with military aid and impose preventive sanctions against Russia so that it would have been scared of the mere thought of a full-scale invasion. So we’re already living in this plan," Zelenskyy explained.

He added that he was not familiar with the content of the Biden administration’s strategy regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war – a classified report drawn up by the White House at Congress’s request.

Zelenskyy is reportedly set to visit the US next week, where he will present his victory plan to US President Joe Biden and presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

