Slovak PM shot by 71-year-old man – media

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 15 May 2024, 17:30
Robert Fico, Stock photo: Getty Images

Slovak media outlets have reported that the person who shot Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was a 71-year-old man from the city of Levice in the country's west.

Source: Slovak private TV channel Joj and the portal Dennik N, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The media outlets reported that the shooter, 71, fired a "short-barrelled rifle that he owned legally".

Officially, Slovak law enforcement agencies have not yet disclosed the identity of the shooter, who is known to have been detained.

Background:

  • On 15 May, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot after a government meeting and taken to hospital.
  • Eyewitnesses say the prime minister approached some people who had greeted him, at which point numerous bullets were fired. The government leader then fell to the ground.
  • A formal statement regarding the attempt on his life has been posted on Fico’s Facebook account. The post states that he is in a "life-threatening" condition.

