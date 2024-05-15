Slovak PM shot by 71-year-old man – media

Slovak media outlets have reported that the person who shot Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was a 71-year-old man from the city of Levice in the country's west.

Source: Slovak private TV channel Joj and the portal Dennik N, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The media outlets reported that the shooter, 71, fired a "short-barrelled rifle that he owned legally".

Advertisement:

Officially, Slovak law enforcement agencies have not yet disclosed the identity of the shooter, who is known to have been detained.

Background:

On 15 May, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot after a government meeting and taken to hospital.

Eyewitnesses say the prime minister approached some people who had greeted him, at which point numerous bullets were fired. The government leader then fell to the ground.

A formal statement regarding the attempt on his life has been posted on Fico’s Facebook account. The post states that he is in a "life-threatening" condition.

Support UP or become our patron!