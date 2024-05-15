Defence of Vovchansk: Ukrainian border guards destroy 2 Russian tanks – video
Wednesday, 15 May 2024, 19:35
Ukrainian border guards, who are conducting aerial reconnaissance, have destroyed two Russian tanks used by the Russians to launch attacks on the outskirts of the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast.
Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Quote: "Pilots of reconnaissance UAVs followed Russian military equipment until it reached the parking area and launched an attack on them at the first opportunity."
