All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Defence of Vovchansk: Ukrainian border guards destroy 2 Russian tanks – video

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 15 May 2024, 19:35
Defence of Vovchansk: Ukrainian border guards destroy 2 Russian tanks – video

Ukrainian border guards, who are conducting aerial reconnaissance, have destroyed two Russian tanks used by the Russians to launch attacks on the outskirts of the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Pilots of reconnaissance UAVs followed Russian military equipment until it reached the parking area and launched an attack on them at the first opportunity."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: State Border Guard ServiceKharkiv Oblast
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
State Border Guard Service
Ukrainian border guards post video of foiled Russian attack on Bakhmut front – video
Zelenskyy promotes head of State Border Guard Service in rank
Ukraine's Interior Minister announces creation of another brigade, formed of border guards
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: