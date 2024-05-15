All Sections
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 15 May 2024, 22:07
Photo: Ukrainian railway company Ukrzaliznytsia

Ukrainian railway company Ukrzaliznytsia has reported that two inspectors and repairmen of train cars have been killed as a result of a Russian attack on civilian railway infrastructure.

Source: press service of Ukrzaliznytsia on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy claimed the lives of 48-year-old Serhii Derevytskyi and 51-year-old Oleksandr Prykhodko.

Eternal memory to the deceased. Sincere condolences to their family and friends. We are grateful to every railway employee for their courage and daily hard work."

