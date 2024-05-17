All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Forces repel 8 Russian attacks on Kharkiv front – Ukrainian General Staff

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 17 May 2024, 00:44
Ukrainian defenders. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ten combat clashes have taken place on the Kharkiv front. Ukrainian defenders have repelled eight attacks near the settlements of Lyptsi, Starytsia and Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast. The Russians have continued their attempts to break through the Ukrainian defence near Shebekino (Russia) – Vovchansk.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 23:30 on 16 May

Quote: "The situation in the city of Vovchansk is under control.

During the combat operations on this front today, the enemy's losses amounted to 160 servicemen and 21 weapons and pieces of equipment."

Details: The General Staff reported that 114 combat clashes had taken place on the frontline since the beginning of the day, five of which are still ongoing.

The Russians launched four missile attacks, involving seven missiles, and 70 airstrikes, 431 attacks by kamikaze drones and fired almost 2,800 times on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian troops repelled six Russian attacks. Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to improve their tactical positions in certain areas. 

Another combat clash is ongoing near Krokhmalne – Berestove. The situation is under control.

On the Lyman front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to break through the Ukrainian defence eight times.

On the Sivershchyna front, Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian attacks. Fighting near Berestove – Vyimka is ongoing. No positions were lost during defensive actions. The situation is under control.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 13 Russian attacks.

Two combat clashes are ongoing near Bakhmut – Klishchiivka and Opytne – Andriivka. The situation is under control.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 35 Russian attacks. Seven combat clashes were ongoing. Ukraine’s Defence Forces have regrouped in certain areas due to intense fire and assault actions by the Russians.

Fighting is ongoing near Novooleksandrivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian troops repelled 12 Russian attacks. No positions were lost during the battles.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted nine unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical position near the settlements of Pivdenna Shakhta No. 1, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske. The situation is under control.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled five Russian attacks near Oleshkivski Pisky – Krynky. The Russians had no success during the clashes. Ukrainian troops did not lose any positions.

In general, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are controlling the situation at the front, and no significant changes in the situation have been recorded.

Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to maintain defensive lines and positions, inflicting significant losses on the Russians and gaining the initiative where possible.

Subjects: General Staffwar
General Staff
