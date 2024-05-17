Ukraine needs long-range weapons – German Foreign Minister on Russia's advance in Kharkiv Oblast

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, commenting on the Russian military offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, has stated that Ukraine needs to be provided with long- and medium-range weapons.

Source: Tagesschau, citing Annalena Baerbock on the sidelines of a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Council of Europe member states in Strasbourg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Baerbock described the current situation in Kharkiv Oblast as "extremely dramatic."

She added that Russia is attacking the city from its own territory, so it is important to "properly cut off the supply routes for the Russians."

Therefore, Ukraine also needs "weapons capable of medium and long ranges," emphasised the German minister.

"We are also working in this direction with other partners," she added.

Background:

Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe, and Rob Bauer, Chairman of the Alliance's Military Committee, believe that the Russians will not have enough strength to make a strategic breakthrough in the north of Kharkiv Oblast.

UK Defence Intelligence believes it is unlikely that Russia has built up sufficient combat power to capture Kharkiv without bringing additional forces to the oblast.

The US has announced an additional military aid package amid the Russian offensive in northern Kharkiv Oblast.

