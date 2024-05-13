All Sections
White House announces new military aid package for Ukraine this week

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 13 May 2024, 22:48

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has announced that Ukraine will be supplied with another military aid package this week.

Source: Sullivan at a briefing at the White House on 13 May, European Pravda reports

Details: Commenting on the pace of provision of US military aid to Ukraine, the Biden adviser said that some of the weapons from the last package announced on 10 May would arrive on the battlefield "this week".

"And we'll have another PDA package just in the coming days because we're trying to really accelerate the tempo of [weapons] deliveries, recognising as I said before the delay has put Ukraine in a hole and we're trying to help them to get out of this hole that as rapidly as possible," Sullivan added.

He further added that the United States is trying to intensify the supply of weapons to Ukraine, but this does not mean that similar military aid packages will be announced every week.

Background:

  • On 24 April, US President Joe Biden signed legislation enacted by Congress that offers about US$61 billion in aid to Ukraine and other US allies. Immediately afterwards, the US announced a US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.
  • Earlier, the US had expressed hope that new US military aid unblocked by Congress would over time help the Armed Forces of Ukraine regain the initiative on the battlefield, but a large-scale Ukrainian offensive is unlikely in the near future.
  • However, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said last week in the Senate that it is too early to tell whether the supplemental funding provided to Ukraine will have an effect on the battlefield, as this will take time.

