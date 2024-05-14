All Sections
UK intelligence analyses why Russia launches offensive in Kharkiv Oblast

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 14 May 2024, 12:28
UK intelligence analyses why Russia launches offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

UK intelligence analysed the Russian army's offensive actions and explained why the Russian Federation is attacking Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 14 May on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Analysts note that the newly created northern group of Russian occupation forces has taken control of several villages in the Kharkiv Oblast, and fighting is currently underway for the border town of Vovchansk, which is almost certainly Russia's closest target. 

"By opening up an additional axis of attack, Russia is almost certainly attempting to divert Ukrainian resources away from other parts of the front line and to threaten Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine," analysts say. 

At the same time, UK analysts believe it is unlikely that Russia has increased enough combat power to capture the city without attracting additional forces to this oblast. 

Background: 

Subjects: UKRussiadefence intelligence
