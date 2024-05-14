UK intelligence analyses why Russia launches offensive in Kharkiv Oblast

UK intelligence analysed the Russian army's offensive actions and explained why the Russian Federation is attacking Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 14 May on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Analysts note that the newly created northern group of Russian occupation forces has taken control of several villages in the Kharkiv Oblast, and fighting is currently underway for the border town of Vovchansk, which is almost certainly Russia's closest target.

Advertisement:

"By opening up an additional axis of attack, Russia is almost certainly attempting to divert Ukrainian resources away from other parts of the front line and to threaten Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine," analysts say.

At the same time, UK analysts believe it is unlikely that Russia has increased enough combat power to capture the city without attracting additional forces to this oblast.

Background:

The US State Department has previously stated that Russian forces will try to advance in Kharkiv Oblast, but the US side was not expecting any major breakthroughs in the area.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed confidence that Ukraine is capable of holding the contact line in Kharkiv Oblast.

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron believes that the Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast is an "extremely dangerous" moment.

Support UP or become our patron!