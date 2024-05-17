All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine brings back 4 more children from temporarily occupied territories

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 17 May 2024, 16:35
Ukraine brings back 4 more children from temporarily occupied territories
Illustrative photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has brought back three brothers and a sister to the Ukrainian-controlled territory, who were under Russian occupation after the full-scale invasion.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Four children have been evacuated from the temporarily occupied hromada of Kherson Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]. These are three brothers and a sister. The children are between two and twelve years old."

Advertisement:

Details: Oleksandr Prokudin said that the children are currently safe in the government-controlled territory. Doctors and psychologists are working with them. He also thanked the Save Ukraine charitable organisation for their work. He says that since the beginning of 2024, 88 children from Kherson Oblast have been brought back to the government-controlled territory.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblastoccupationchildren
Advertisement:

US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine

Russia uses African Corps in its offensive on Vovchansk – UK intelligence

Plane of Ukraine's former pro-Russian president arrives in Belarus, where Belarussian and Russian leaders meet – Belaruski Hajun

Hungary wants to redefine its NATO status to opt out of supporting Ukraine

Putin still not ready for peace – Macron

Russian attack on Kharkiv printing house destroys 50,000 books – photos

All News
Kherson Oblast
One civilian killed and 4 more injured in Russian airstrike on Kherson Oblast – photos
1,600 people evacuated from Vovchansk area in one day – Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Russian forces attempt 5 assaults on Krynky – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Zelenskyy says new US military aid package is critical as Russians intensify attacks
22:11
Germany officially confirms transfer of another IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine
21:57
US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine
21:49
Zelenskyy: Putin is powerless without lies, fears Peace Summit outcomes
21:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Armed Forces control border areas of Kharkiv Oblast
21:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges allies to ignore Moscow's alleged readiness for a truce
21:05
Ukraine's Air Force hits 16 clusters of Russian military personnel – General Staff report
21:01
Iceland reacts to Russia's provocations against Western neighbours in Baltic States
20:53
EXPLAINERWhy UN Srebrenica resolution is important for Ukraine
20:46
Germany sends another IRIS-T system to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: