Ukraine brings back 4 more children from temporarily occupied territories

Ukraine has brought back three brothers and a sister to the Ukrainian-controlled territory, who were under Russian occupation after the full-scale invasion.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Four children have been evacuated from the temporarily occupied hromada of Kherson Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]. These are three brothers and a sister. The children are between two and twelve years old."

Details: Oleksandr Prokudin said that the children are currently safe in the government-controlled territory. Doctors and psychologists are working with them. He also thanked the Save Ukraine charitable organisation for their work. He says that since the beginning of 2024, 88 children from Kherson Oblast have been brought back to the government-controlled territory.

