2 civilians killed and 3 injured in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast
On 17 May, the Russians attacked a number of settlements in Donetsk Oblast, killing three civilians and injuring two others.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Facebook
Quote Prosecutor’s Office: "According to the investigation, on 17 May 2024, the invaders once again covered Krasnohorivka with fire, as a result of which two civilians were killed – a woman and a man."
Details: The Russians also bombarded Chasiv Yar. They struck a residential area, injuring a 61-year-old man, who passed away while being transported to a medical facility. According to preliminary information, the Russians used a Grad multiple-launch rocket system to target civilians in Donetsk Oblast.
In addition, on May 17, Russian troops launched a missile strike on the settlement of Bohatyr in Volnovakha District. During the attack, a 31-year-old maintenance station employee was wounded by shrapnel.
Russia also targeted the settlements of Selydove and Lyman, most likely using UMPB D-30 CH aerial bombs. The attack injured a 74-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman.
Support UP or become our patron!