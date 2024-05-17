All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


2 civilians killed and 3 injured in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 17 May 2024, 18:22
2 civilians killed and 3 injured in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

On 17 May, the Russians attacked a number of settlements in Donetsk Oblast, killing three civilians and injuring two others.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Facebook

Quote Prosecutor’s Office: "According to the investigation, on 17 May 2024, the invaders once again covered Krasnohorivka with fire, as a result of which two civilians were killed – a woman and a man."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians also bombarded Chasiv Yar. They struck a residential area, injuring a 61-year-old man, who passed away while being transported to a medical facility. According to preliminary information, the Russians used a Grad multiple-launch rocket system to target civilians in Donetsk Oblast.

 
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office 

In addition, on May 17, Russian troops launched a missile strike on the settlement of Bohatyr in Volnovakha District. During the attack, a 31-year-old maintenance station employee was wounded by shrapnel.

Russia also targeted the settlements of Selydove and Lyman, most likely using UMPB D-30 CH aerial bombs. The attack injured a 74-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastcasualties
Advertisement:

US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine

Russia uses African Corps in its offensive on Vovchansk – UK intelligence

Plane of Ukraine's former pro-Russian president arrives in Belarus, where Belarussian and Russian leaders meet – Belaruski Hajun

Hungary wants to redefine its NATO status to opt out of supporting Ukraine

Putin still not ready for peace – Macron

Russian attack on Kharkiv printing house destroys 50,000 books – photos

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians strike Donetsk Oblast, injuring six miners
Russians kill two more civilians in Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian border guards post video of foiled Russian attack on Bakhmut front – video
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Zelenskyy says new US military aid package is critical as Russians intensify attacks
22:11
Germany officially confirms transfer of another IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine
21:57
US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine
21:49
Zelenskyy: Putin is powerless without lies, fears Peace Summit outcomes
21:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Armed Forces control border areas of Kharkiv Oblast
21:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges allies to ignore Moscow's alleged readiness for a truce
21:05
Ukraine's Air Force hits 16 clusters of Russian military personnel – General Staff report
21:01
Iceland reacts to Russia's provocations against Western neighbours in Baltic States
20:53
EXPLAINERWhy UN Srebrenica resolution is important for Ukraine
20:46
Germany sends another IRIS-T system to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: