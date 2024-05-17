2 civilians killed and 3 injured in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast

On 17 May, the Russians attacked a number of settlements in Donetsk Oblast, killing three civilians and injuring two others.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Facebook

Quote Prosecutor’s Office: "According to the investigation, on 17 May 2024, the invaders once again covered Krasnohorivka with fire, as a result of which two civilians were killed – a woman and a man."

Details: The Russians also bombarded Chasiv Yar. They struck a residential area, injuring a 61-year-old man, who passed away while being transported to a medical facility. According to preliminary information, the Russians used a Grad multiple-launch rocket system to target civilians in Donetsk Oblast.

Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

In addition, on May 17, Russian troops launched a missile strike on the settlement of Bohatyr in Volnovakha District. During the attack, a 31-year-old maintenance station employee was wounded by shrapnel.

Russia also targeted the settlements of Selydove and Lyman, most likely using UMPB D-30 CH aerial bombs. The attack injured a 74-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman.

