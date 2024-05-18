All Sections
Russia losses over 1,200 soldiers in one day

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 18 May 2024, 08:05
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians have lost 1,210 soldiers and 164 pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 491,080 (+1,210) military personnel;
  • 7,560 (+13) tanks;
  • 14,595 (+43) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 12,639 (+36) artillery systems;
  • 1,071 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 801 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 354 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 10,108 (+35) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,203 (+3) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 17,169 (+65) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,075 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

Russia steps up recruitment of propagandists around the world
Russian secret services may be behind arson in European shopping centres, Lithuania warns
Explosion rocks St Petersburg Signal Corps Academy, casualties reported
