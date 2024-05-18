Russia losses over 1,200 soldiers in one day
Saturday, 18 May 2024, 08:05
The Russians have lost 1,210 soldiers and 164 pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- 491,080 (+1,210) military personnel;
- 7,560 (+13) tanks;
- 14,595 (+43) armoured combat vehicles;
- 12,639 (+36) artillery systems;
- 1,071 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 801 (+1) air defence systems;
- 354 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 10,108 (+35) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,203 (+3) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 17,169 (+65) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,075 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.
Support UP or become our patron!