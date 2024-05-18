Russia losses over 1,200 soldiers in one day

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians have lost 1,210 soldiers and 164 pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

491,080 (+1,210) military personnel;

7,560 (+13) tanks;

14,595 (+43) armoured combat vehicles;

12,639 (+36) artillery systems;

1,071 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

801 (+1) air defence systems;

354 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

10,108 (+35) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,203 (+3) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

17,169 (+65) vehicles and tankers;

2,075 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

