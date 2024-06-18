Tanks containing 5,000 m3 of oil on fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast after drone attack – videos
Local authorities have reported that drone attacks have caused fires in fuel storage tanks containing petroleum products in the city of Azov in Russia’s Rostov Oblast.
Source: Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev
Quote: "Drone attacks have caused fires in fuel storage tanks containing petroleum products in Azov. Early reports indicate that there are no casualties.
A Ministry of Emergency Situations unit is working to extinguish the open flames."
Updated: Later, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 5,000 cubic metres of petroleum products were on fire.
Влада Ростовської області РФ повідомила, що нібито внаслідок атаки БпЛА у місті Азов загорілися резервуари з нафтопродуктами. За даними МНС РФ, площа пожежі 5 000 куб м. Відео МНС РФ pic.twitter.com/6kLqgaCi10— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 18, 2024
"A fire train has been sent to the scene. [A total of] 73 firefighters and 21 fire appliances are involved in extinguishing the fire. There are no casualties," the statement said.
Support UP or become our patron!