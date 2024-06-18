Tanks containing 5,000 m3 of oil on fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast after drone attack – videos

Aftermath of the strike in Azov. Photo: Eto Azov Novosti Telegram channel

Local authorities have reported that drone attacks have caused fires in fuel storage tanks containing petroleum products in the city of Azov in Russia’s Rostov Oblast.

Source: Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev

Quote: "Drone attacks have caused fires in fuel storage tanks containing petroleum products in Azov. Early reports indicate that there are no casualties.

A Ministry of Emergency Situations unit is working to extinguish the open flames."

Updated: Later, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 5,000 cubic metres of petroleum products were on fire.

Влада Ростовської області РФ повідомила, що нібито внаслідок атаки БпЛА у місті Азов загорілися резервуари з нафтопродуктами. За даними МНС РФ, площа пожежі 5 000 куб м. Відео МНС РФ pic.twitter.com/6kLqgaCi10 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 18, 2024

"A fire train has been sent to the scene. [A total of] 73 firefighters and 21 fire appliances are involved in extinguishing the fire. There are no casualties," the statement said.

