Tanks containing 5,000 m3 of oil on fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast after drone attack – videos

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO, Iryna BalachukTuesday, 18 June 2024, 07:10
Aftermath of the strike in Azov. Photo: Eto Azov Novosti Telegram channel

Local authorities have reported that drone attacks have caused fires in fuel storage tanks containing petroleum products in the city of Azov in Russia’s Rostov Oblast.

Source: Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev 

Quote: "Drone attacks have caused fires in fuel storage tanks containing petroleum products in Azov. Early reports indicate that there are no casualties. 

A Ministry of Emergency Situations unit is working to extinguish the open flames."

Updated: Later, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 5,000 cubic metres of petroleum products were on fire.

"A fire train has been sent to the scene. [A total of] 73 firefighters and 21 fire appliances are involved in extinguishing the fire. There are no casualties," the statement said.

