Estonian PM promises to allocate 0.25% of GDP to Ukraine's defence in next 4 years

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 9 January 2024, 10:34
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. Stock photo: Getty Images

Estonia will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 0.25% of its gross domestic product over the next four years.

Source: Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, quoted by Estonian public broadcaster ERR

Quote: "Estonia's contribution to Ukraine's victory will be 0.25% of GDP over the next four years. If each country contributes 0.25%, this is what Ukraine needs to win this war."  

Details: Kallas called on countries in Europe, North America and other countries to follow suit.

She added that since 2022, Estonia has provided Ukraine with military assistance worth almost €500 million.

"This is also necessary to ensure our security," she said.

In addition, in the coming years, Estonia will also allocate €14 million a year for joint actions to reconstruct Ukraine and related issues.

Kallas noted that many people have become used to the war, and in democratic countries, public opinion is slowing down decision-making.

She believes that it is necessary to conduct consistent explanatory work in different countries on why it is important to support Ukraine.

Background: The day before, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on other EU countries to provide more military support to Ukraine this year.

Last week, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski explained in detail why further military support for Ukraine is in Europe's interests and why it is wrong to talk about "Ukraine fatigue" in the West.

