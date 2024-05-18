Ukraine's Defence Forces launch 4 assaults to push Russians out of their positions – General Staff report

Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed a total of 77 times on Saturday, 18 May, with seven of those combat engagements still ongoing (as of 21:00 Kyiv time). Ukrainian forces undertook four assault operations.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 19:30 on 18 May

Quote from the General Staff: "There were combat engagements on the majority of fronts along the entire frontline. Units of Russian occupation forces are continuing their attempts to improve their tactical positions. Ukraine’s Defence Forces are adequately responding to the occupiers’ actions and are taking measures to stabilise the situation. Our intelligence, artillery, aircraft, and drones are all active.

Advertisement:

Since the beginning of today, Ukrainian aircraft have struck 18 clusters of Russian military personnel and two anti-aircraft missile systems. Our rocket and artillery forces struck another three clusters of Russian military personnel and a radar.

Overall, seven of today’s 77 combat engagements are still ongoing. Ukrainian forces undertook four assaults to push enemy forces out of their positions. The information is being confirmed."

Details: Ten combat engagements took place on the Kharkiv front. Russian forces carried out an airstrike on Kharkiv, dropping two guided aerial bombs on the city. They carried out assault operations on the Hlyboke–Lukiantsi, Lukiantsi–Vesele, and Buhruvatka–Starytsia axes.

Russian forces lost 73 personnel (dead and wounded) and 16 pieces of military equipment, including two tanks, on this front. The remaining information on Russia’s losses is still being verified. Ukraine’s Defence Forces are carrying out measures to stabilise the situation and regroup in certain areas of the front.

On the Kupiansk front, the number of combat engagements today rose to nine; seven clashes occurred on the Lyman front. Ukraine’s Defence Forces are taking measures to deter the Russians; they are maintaining control over the situation in the area.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian occupation forces are assaulting areas in the vicinity of Ivanivske and Kalynivka; a total of 14 Russian assaults occurred on this front today.

Pokrovsk front remains the hottest spot on the battlefield. Four out of 23 combat engagements that took place today are still ongoing. Russian forces extended their attacks to the town of Netailove and deployed aircraft to strike areas in the vicinity of Oleksandropil, Voskhod and Yevhenivka. Details regarding the situation on this front are being confirmed.

On the Kurakhove front, Russian forces made 10 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences. Fighting near Krasnohorivka continues.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian assaults on the Ukrainian footholds on Dnipro’s left (east) bank.

Support UP or become our patron!