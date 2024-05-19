All Sections
Infrastructure hit and civilians killed in Kherson Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 19 May 2024, 08:43
Infrastructure hit and civilians killed in Kherson Oblast
A firefighter at the scene of a fire. Stock photo: Ukrainian State Emergency Service

At least two people have been killed and port infrastructure facilities have been struck in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians attacked residential areas of the oblast’s settlements on Saturday, 17 May, damaging a high-rise building and eight private houses. There were hits to port infrastructure facilities.

A warehouse, outbuildings, a garage and four private cars were damaged.

As a result of Russian aggression, two people were killed and two others were injured. 

The authorities reported that Antonivka, Sadove, Stanislav, Poniativka, Mykilske, Beryslav, Mykhailivka, Tiahyntsi, Osokorivka, Lvove, Novooleksandrivka and the city of Kherson came under Russian fire and airstrikes.

Subjects: Kherson Oblastattack
Kherson Oblast
