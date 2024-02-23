All Sections
Biden announces over 500 new sanctions against Russia over war in Ukraine and Navalny's death

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 23 February 2024, 13:40
Photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has announced that the United States is imposing more than 500 sanctions against Russia and new export restrictions on nearly 100 organisations on the eve of the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and after the death of Alexei Navalny.

Source: a statement published on the White House website on Thursday, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Today, I am announcing more than 500 new sanctions against Russia for its ongoing war of conquest on Ukraine and for the death of Alexei Navalny, who was a courageous anti-corruption activist and Putin’s fiercest opposition leader."

Details: Biden said the sanctions would target individuals associated with Navalny's imprisonment, as well as Russia's financial sector, defence industry, procurement networks and sanctions evaders on multiple continents.

"They [the sanctions] will ensure Putin pays an even steeper price for his aggression abroad and repression at home," Biden said.

He added that the US is also introducing new export restrictions against nearly 100 organisations that provide covert support to the Russian military machine. 

Quote: "We are taking action to further reduce Russia’s energy revenues. And I’ve directed my team to strengthen support for civil society, independent media, and those who fight for democracy around the world."

Background:

  • On 22 February, on the eve of the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, the UK announced new sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine.
  • On 23 February, the EU Council adopted the 13th package of restrictive measures against Russia and those responsible for continuing the war against Ukraine, as well as those who substantially support Russia's military efforts.

