Another Russian attack on Odesa underscores importance of Ukraine's air defence – US Ambassador

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 2 May 2024, 01:04
Another Russian attack on Odesa underscores importance of Ukraine's air defence – US Ambassador
Bridget Brink. Photo: Getty Images

Bridget Brink, US Ambassador to Ukraine, has said that another Russian ballistic missile attack on the city of Odesa underscores the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defences to protect against Russian bombardments.

Source: Brink on X (Twitter)

Quote: "...another terrible Russian attack on Odesa with ballistic missiles, hitting a warehouse that send goods across Ukraine and injuring 13 people.

This underscores again the importance of air defence to Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russia’s brutal attacks."

Background: Russian forces attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles late in the evening on 1 May, with 13 people reported injured.

