Ukraine's air defence troops down Russian Kh-59 missile over Mykolaiv Oblast: debris damage transport infrastructure
Thursday, 2 May 2024, 08:32
Vitalii Kim, the Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, has said that air defence units shot down a Russian Kh-59 cruise missile over Mykolaiv Oblast on 1 May.
Source: Kim on Telegram
Quote: "A Kh-59 air-launched cruise missile was shot down yesterday, 1 May. As a result of the downing, the missile debris damaged transport infrastructure. There are no casualties."
Details: Kim also said that the water area of Ochakiv hromada came under artillery fire at 16:54 on 1 May; fortunately, there were no casualties (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.).
