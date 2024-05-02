Ukraine's air defence troops down Russian Kh-59 missile over Mykolaiv Oblast: debris damage transport infrastructure

The moment of hitting a missile in the skies. Photo: Getty Images

Vitalii Kim, the Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, has said that air defence units shot down a Russian Kh-59 cruise missile over Mykolaiv Oblast on 1 May.

Source: Kim on Telegram

Quote: "A Kh-59 air-launched cruise missile was shot down yesterday, 1 May. As a result of the downing, the missile debris damaged transport infrastructure. There are no casualties."

Details: Kim also said that the water area of Ochakiv hromada came under artillery fire at 16:54 on 1 May; fortunately, there were no casualties (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.).

