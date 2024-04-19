All Sections
Woman killed, man and teenager injured in Russian attack on Mykolaiv Oblast

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 19 April 2024, 16:22
Woman killed, man and teenager injured in Russian attack on Mykolaiv Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians have shelled Kutsurub hromada (Mykolaiv Oblast) with artillery, killing an elderly woman and injuring her husband and a 14-year-old boy. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians struck Kutsurub hromada with artillery. An elderly woman was killed by the shelling and her husband was injured."

Details: A teenage boy, 14, was reportedly injured and is being rushed to hospital.

Subjects: Mykolaiv Oblastattackcasualties
