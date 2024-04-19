Woman killed, man and teenager injured in Russian attack on Mykolaiv Oblast

The Russians have shelled Kutsurub hromada (Mykolaiv Oblast) with artillery, killing an elderly woman and injuring her husband and a 14-year-old boy. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Russians struck Kutsurub hromada with artillery. An elderly woman was killed by the shelling and her husband was injured."

Details: A teenage boy, 14, was reportedly injured and is being rushed to hospital.

Support UP or become our patron!