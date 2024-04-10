All Sections
Russians hit energy infrastructure in Odesa City and Mykolaiv Oblast, causing destruction and injuring people – photo

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 10 April 2024, 08:42
Aftermath of the strikes on Mykolaiv Oblast. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians hit the energy and public transport infrastructure in Odesa Oblast on the morning of 10 April, injuring two public transport company employees. In addition, they have attacked an energy facility in Mykolaiv Oblast, causing emergency power outages.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Trukhanov: "The enemy has been 'greeting' [the city of] Odesa on its Liberation Day (from fascist invaders) all morning. The Russians hit the city's energy infrastructure. We are assessing the extent of damage to an energy facility. In addition, a private house and several cars were damaged. As of now, one person is known to be injured."

Details: Later, Kiper reported about two injured people, both of whom are employees of a public transport company. 

Quote from Kiper: "At first, the Russians launched attack drones, targeting once again the energy infrastructure. Our air defence forces destroyed two Shahed drones. At dawn, around 05:30, Russian terrorists attacked the city of Odesa with missiles, using ballistic weapons, too. On the day of Odesa's liberation from fascist invaders, the Russians struck critical infrastructure and transportation-logistics facilities."

Details: He said an energy facility, a private house and several cars were damaged. 

The Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South reported that two Russian Shahed drones were downed over Odesa Oblast and another 12 – over Mykolaiv Oblast. 

 
Aftermath of the strikes on Mykolaiv Oblast.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Meanwhile, a hit on an energy facility was recorded in Mykolaiv Oblast, resulting in a fire breaking out. 

As of now, the fire is being contained, while extinguishing efforts are ongoing. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

 
Aftermath of the strikes on Mykolaiv Oblast.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, wrote that emergency power outages were implemented due to the strike on the energy infrastructure. However, as of 08:00, power supply has been restored to all consumers.

Quote from Kim: "In addition, a fire broke out at a recreational facility in the town of Ochakiv, Ochakiv hromada, as a result of the downing of an enemy Shahed 131/13 UAV on the night of 9-10 April. The fire was promptly extinguished and no casualties reported." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Russian troops shelled the harbour area near Ochakiv hromada with artillery at 06:52 on the morning of 10 April. There were no casualties reported.

Background:

Subjects: Odesa OblastMykolaiv OblastenergyShahed drone
