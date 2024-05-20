Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks

Consumers in seven oblasts of Ukraine were cut off from electricity supply due to the latest Russian attacks.

Source: Ministry of Energy press service

Details: Donetsk Oblast. 5,200 consumers in 3 settlements were cut off from electricity supply due to the Russian attack yesterday. Power engineers supplied power to 5,400 customers in 6 settlements. As of this morning, 105 settlements remain without power, with a total of almost 48,000 customers.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Power engineers restored electricity supply to 204 customers, including 13 families in a contact line settlement that had been cut off due to the attack. They also repaired a technological breakdown in the power grid and supplied power to 191 households.

Mykolaiv Oblast. Two legal consumers remain without electricity due to hostilities.

Sumy Oblast. More than 3,800 customers in 67 settlements are without electricity due to the Russian attack.

Kharkiv Oblast. Power companies have supplied power to 1,240 customers, but there are new power outages due to repeated shelling. As of this morning, about 34,200 metering points are without power due to hostilities.

The city of Kherson. Almost 3,000 metering points remain without power. More than 1,400 thousand customers in 8 settlements are disconnected due to shelling in Kherson Oblast. In total, 27,300 customers in 53 settlements are without electricity.

Chernihiv Oblast. More than 1,600 metering points in 28 settlements remain without power as a result of hostilities.

Background:

Today, on 20 May, at the request of Ukraine, emergency volumes of electricity were supplied from Romania, Slovakia and Poland during the night and morning hours.

