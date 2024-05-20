Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Monday, 20 May 2024, 13:03
On Monday 20 May, Ukraine's military shot down a Russian Kh-59/69 cruise missile over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Source: Air Command Skhid (East) on Facebook; Mykola Lukashuk, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, on Telegram
Quote: "At approximately 11:00 in the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, an Air Command Skhid unit shot down a guided aircraft missile Kh-59/69. Mykola Lukashuk, Chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, expressed gratitude to the defenders for their efforts in fighting. Thank you, Air Command Skhid! As always, [you're] the best!", he wrote.
