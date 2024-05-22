All Sections
Power supply restored in Sumy after Russian attack overnight

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 22 May 2024, 10:39
The power supply has been restored in the city of Sumy after a nighttime Russian Shahed UAV attack on energy facilities, and the water supply has been partially resumed.

Source: Oleksii Drozdenko, Head of Sumy City Military Administration

Details: It is noted that electricity in Sumy has been restored as a priority. Water supply is available almost everywhere, and all residents of Sumy will be reconnected in a few hours.

"All critical infrastructure facilities, hospitals, schools and kindergartens are operating as usual," Drozdenko added.

Background: On the night of 21-22 May, Sumy was left without power due to a Russian Shahed drone attack. Means of electric public transportation halted their operation, and there was no water supply.

