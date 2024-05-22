All Sections
Bundestag calls on France to "accompany loud statements with actions" in support of Ukraine

Mariia YemetsWednesday, 22 May 2024, 13:08
Bundestag calls on France to accompany loud statements with actions in support of Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the head of the German Bundestag's defence committee, has called on France to step up its assistance to Ukraine with weapons, noting that its contribution contrasts with statements coming from Paris.

Source: Politico; European Pravda

Details: Strack-Zimmermann, who is a key candidate of the Free Democrats in the European Parliament elections and one of the most active advocates of support for Ukraine in Germany, said that France should speed up the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

Her comments came ahead of a meeting on Wednesday in the Weimar Triangle format between the foreign ministers of Germany, France and Poland.

Quote: "We have the problem that, while Poland is doing a lot as a neighbouring country, while Germany is doing a lot, France is doing relatively little," she said.

The MP expressed her hope that all three countries would be able to quickly transfer more weapons, ammunition and air defence systems to Ukraine.

Quote: "Ukraine has no time and everything, everything, everything has to go much faster. What I expect is that France, precisely because it is an important nation, not only — and I don't mean this in a negative way — makes big speeches, but also follows up its words with action," said Strack-Zimmermann.

Her remarks on Paris' statements may refer to Macron's insistence that the deployment of allied troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out to keep Russia in limbo, as well as his keynote speech.

Politico cites estimates by the German Kiel Institute that Germany is the second largest donor to Ukraine after the United States, with France lagging far behind. At the same time, French Defence Minister Sébastien Le Coronneu has repeatedly criticised these estimates and insists that France has always provided the announced aid.

